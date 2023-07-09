BBC suspends staff member after explicit photo claims about unnamed presenter

By Naomi Clarke, Sam Blewett and David Lynch, PA Reporters

A male member of staff has been suspended following allegations an unnamed BBC presenter paid a teenager for sexually explicit images, the broadcaster said.

The corporation said it was made aware of a complaint in May but that new allegations of a “different nature” were brought to it on Thursday.

The BBC said it takes any allegations “seriously”, confirming it has been in touch with external authorities alongside conducting its own inquiries.