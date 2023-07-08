Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 17:25

Jennifer Garner to reprise role of antiheroine Elektra in Deadpool 3

The US actress first played the Marvel Comics’ assassin 20 years prior in the 2003 film Daredevil, opposite her former husband Ben Affleck.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jennifer Garner will reportedly reprise her role of Elektra for upcoming blockbuster Deadpool 3.

She later starred in her own spinoff film, titled Elektra, in 2005, which did not enjoy success at the box office.

The 88th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
The US actress first played the Marvel Comics' assassin 20 years prior in the 2003 film Daredevil, opposite her former husband Ben Affleck. Photo: Ian West/PA. 

According to multiple US outlets, Garner will return to the role for the third instalment of Ryan Reynolds’ popular antihero franchise, which is due to arrive in 2024.

The pair previously worked together on Netflix’s 2022 film The Adam Project, helmed by Shawn Levy, who will also direct Deadpool 3.

It was previously announced that Hugh Jackman would also be reprising his role of the bad-tempered and almost indestructible superhero Wolverine for the film.

Jackman has played the Marvel character in eight X-Men films from 2000 until 2016, and was last seen as Wolverine in standalone movie Logan in 2017.

Brit Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
It was previously announced that Hugh Jackman would also be reprising his role for Deadpool 3. Photo: Ian West/PA. 

He made a brief appearance in the second Deadpool instalment, but had previously ruled out the chance of a crossover film between his character and Reynolds’ unlikely superhero.

The surprise announcement was made by the pair in September last year, with Reynolds later assuring fans that the project was being undertaken in a “Hugh Jackman approved” way.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled for release on September 6 2024.

Representatives for Garner have been approached for comment.

