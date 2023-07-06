Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 14:27

Peaky Blinders creators ‘strongly disapprove’ of clips in DeSantis campaign video

Clips of the hit BBC show appeared in a video shared by supporters of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign.
Peaky Blinders creators ‘strongly disapprove’ of clips in DeSantis campaign video

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The makers of Peaky Blinders say they “strongly disapprove” of the use of clips from the hit BBC show in a video shared by supporters of Ron DeSantis’ US presidential campaign.

A statement put out on behalf of creator Steven Knight, star Cillian Murphy and the show’s production companies said the footage used was obtained “without permission or official licence”.

The Florida governor is in the running to become the Republican candidate for the 2024 US presidential election.

The video, posted by a Twitter account named DeSantis War Room, seems to criticise rival Republican candidate Donald Trump’s stance on LGBTQ+ issues.

It features clips of films including American Psycho, Troy and The Wolf of Wall Street, as well as clips of Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinders.

“On behalf of the partners of Peaky Blinders… we confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby’s character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis’ campaign was obtained without permission or official licence,” a statement posted to the Peaky Blinders account said.

“We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner.”

More in this section

Kit Connor: I don't regret coming out, in many ways it was really empowering Kit Connor: I don't regret coming out, in many ways it was really empowering
Robert De Niro ‘deeply distressed’ following the death of his grandson at age 19 Robert De Niro ‘deeply distressed’ following the death of his grandson at age 19
Casa Amor fallout continues to rock Love Island villa Casa Amor fallout continues to rock Love Island villa
usshowbizcillian murphyron desantispeaky blinderssteven knighttommy shelbypeakyblinders
Netflix hit Sex Education to end after upcoming fourth series

Netflix hit Sex Education to end after upcoming fourth series

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more