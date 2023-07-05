Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 20:49

David Beckham and Bear Grylls among stars at day three of Wimbledon

Several stars were pictured in the royal box on centre court at the All England Club.
David Beckham and Bear Grylls among stars at day three of Wimbledon

By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

David Beckham, Bear Grylls and Lord Melvyn Bragg were among the famous faces attending Wimbledon on day three of the tournament.

Former England footballer Beckham, 48, sat in the Centre Court Royal Box among guests from the NHS on the day of its 75th anniversary.

Donning a beige suit jacket and brown patterned tie, the celebrity was joined by his mother Sandra for the event.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

David Beckham and his mother Sandra in the Royal Box of Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

Also in attendance was British adventurer Grylls, who appeared with his wife.

Sporting a moustache and black suit with a green tie, Grylls sat next to Shara who was wearing a blue dress and dangly earrings of a similar shade.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Bear and Shara Grylls in the royal box of centre court (Steve Paston/PA)

Writer and broadcaster Lord Bragg was snapped with his wife Gabriel Clare-Hunt, who was dressed in a bright pink dress with a scalloped hem.

Lord Bragg looked warm in a dark grey overcoat which hid his suit.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Lord Bragg and his wife Gabriel Clare-Hunt arriving to Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)

Professional golfer Luke Donald, Europe’s 2023 Ryder Cup captain, was also pictured at the event in a crisp suit.

Stationed close to Beckham, the sportsman wore varying shades of blue and was later seen donning his sunglasses.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
David Beckham greets Luke Donald as he takes his seat alongside his mother Sandra Beckham in the Royal Box of Centre Court (Steven Paston/PA)

On day three of Wimbledon, spectators sheltered from the rain and a number of Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested after throwing orange-coloured confetti and jigsaw pieces on court 18.

Jodie Burrage, the British number two, was the first to play on Centre Court and lost to Daria Kasatkina in the second round of the ladies’ singles.

Iga Swiatek then played Sara Sorribes Tormo, with a match between men’s world number one player Novak Djokovic and Australia’s Jordan Thompson next on Centre Court.

The 2023 championships is being played over 14 days and will draw to a close on July 16th.

More in this section

Kit Connor: I don't regret coming out, in many ways it was really empowering Kit Connor: I don't regret coming out, in many ways it was really empowering
Robert De Niro ‘deeply distressed’ following the death of his grandson at age 19 Robert De Niro ‘deeply distressed’ following the death of his grandson at age 19
Daniel Radcliffe: It’s a privilege to take time off work to spend time with son Daniel Radcliffe: It’s a privilege to take time off work to spend time with son
showbiztennissportwimbledonstarsdavid beckhambear gryllswimbledon 2023melvyn bragg
Netflix hit Sex Education to end after upcoming fourth series

Netflix hit Sex Education to end after upcoming fourth series

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more