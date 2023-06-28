Henry Cavill attends The Witcher series three premiere after announcing exit

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Henry Cavill has appeared at the series three premiere of The Witcher after previously announcing he would be bowing out of the hit fantasy Netflix series.

The British actor posed for pictures but did not give press interviews at the event on Wednesday, which took place at the Now Building in London.

Cavill announced last October that he would be stepping down from the role of travelling monster hunter Geralt of Rivia.

Henry Cavill attending the UK premiere of The Witcher season 3, at the Now Building in London (Ian West/P)A

He is due to be replaced by Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, who will appear in the show’s fourth season.

At the premiere on Wednesday, Cavill appeared alongside his co-stars, including Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey, as well as his partner Natalie Viscuso.

He wore a black double-breasted suit with a black shirt.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso (Ian West/PA)

Speaking at Tudum 2023: A Netflix Global Fan Event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Cavill said it had been “a pleasure and an honour” to work with his castmates and that he would miss them “very much”.

“You guys bring so much nuance and detail to these characters, which are often at risk of being over simplified, and what you guys have done with the characters has involved work, care and effort, and believe me working with you guys was the biggest pleasure,” he said.

“So just want to say I’m (going to) miss you. I’m (going to) miss you very much.”

Anya Chalotra, Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey (Ian West/PA)

He was also set to return to the character of Superman after it was revealed in a post-credits scene of Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero film Black Adam last year.

However, Cavill announced in December he will not be returning as Superman, with US actor David Corenswet announced on Tuesday as the new star of DC’s Superman: Legacy.