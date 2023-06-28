Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 14:37

James Gunn confirms casting for new DC Superman: Legacy film

US actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will play the lead roles of Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

US actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will play the lead roles in DC’s upcoming film Superman: Legacy.

The news was confirmed by DC boss James Gunn, who will also direct the film, on Tuesday.

They had been part of a group of six actors being considered for the role of Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

Other actors reportedly being considered were British actors Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney, and Sex Education star Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor.

The news was reported by US media outlets on Tuesday and later confirmed by Gunn.

Retweeting an article by The Hollywood Reporter announcing Corenswet and Brosnahan in the roles, he wrote: “Accurate!

“They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people.”

Gunn previously announced that he would be directing Superman: Legacy, having previously turned down the chance to direct a film about the Man of Steel.

He said “the true beginning of the DCU” is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 11 2025.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Photocall – London
DC boss James Gunn will also direct the upcoming film, Superman: Legacy (PA)

It will focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing – an angle which Gunn said was his “way in” to the story.

Superman: Legacy was part of the new slate of films announced by Gunn after taking on the role of co-chief executive of DC Studios, along with Peter Safran.

They said their aim was to connect characters across the DC Universe as part of an eight to 10-year plan.

The announcement of the new Superman film came after it was disclosed that Henry Cavill would not be returning to reprise the role in the new phase of the franchise.

