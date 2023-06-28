Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 14:39

Idris Elba: Filming sequences inside a plane for six months was ‘claustrophobic’

The Luther star spent a lengthy amount of time inside the ‘intimate’ space of Apple TV+’s new series Hijack.
Idris Elba: Filming sequences inside a plane for six months was ‘claustrophobic’

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Idris Elba says that filming action sequences inside an exact replica of an aeroplane for six months had been “claustrophobic” but “exhilarating”.

The Luther star spent a lengthy amount of time inside the “intimate” space of Apple TV+’s new series Hijack.

The seven-episode series follows Elba’s character, Sam Nelson, who is on a plane from Dubai to London that has been hijacked.

Nelson is a corporate negotiator who tries to use his professional skills to save the passengers on the plane.

Speaking at the series premiere of the show in London on Tuesday, Elba said the “millimetre by millimetre replica” set was “designed to be uncomfortable”.

“(It was) claustrophobic, but designed that way you know?” he told the PA news agency.

“Planes are not like boxing rings, there’s no place to swing, you know what I mean?

Hijack world premiere – London
Idris Elba and his mother Eve Elba (Jeff Moore/PA)

“So it was designed to feel uncomfortable, look uncomfortable, be dangerous and I think we achieved that.”

He continued: “I really enjoyed that… action sequences are designed to be exhilarating, but in a plane – they’re going to be awkward. There’s no space to fight.

“It was very intimate, very tough but I got in there in the end.”

Asked about the similarities between Nelson and his famous character of grizzled DCI Luther, he replied: “They are both very intellectual people but John Luther is a lot more brawns and Sam Nelson is a lot more brains”

Hijack world premiere – London
Idris Elba and Archie Panjabi (Jeff Moore/PA)

Elba previously said that spending so much time filming in the cramped space had felt like he was “flying to Mars”.

He said: “As an actor, it felt like I was flying to Mars – ‘Am I still on this flight? It’s like six months later. I’m still on this flight’ – or like three seasons of a show.”

He was joined at the premiere on Tuesday by co star Archie Panjabi and his mother, Eve Elba.

The first two episodes of Hijack launch on Apple TV+ on Wednesday June 28 and will be followed by one new episode every Wednesday until August 2.

More in this section

Independent film and TV firms ‘gravely concerned’ about RTÉ governance Independent film and TV firms ‘gravely concerned’ about RTÉ governance
Elton John choreographer says she ‘can’t imagine’ singer will stop performing Elton John choreographer says she ‘can’t imagine’ singer will stop performing
Jennifer Lawrence says rumours about ‘fling’ with Liam Hemsworth are ‘not true’ Jennifer Lawrence says rumours about ‘fling’ with Liam Hemsworth are ‘not true’
londonshowbizidris elbajohn lutherapple tvhijackarchie panjabieve elbasam nelson
Gary Neville to be guest on Dragons’ Den panel

Gary Neville to be guest on Dragons’ Den panel

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more