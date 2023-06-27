Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 21:33

Remains found in California mountains confirmed to be those of Julian Sands

The British actor, 65, had been missing for more than five months after failing to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy area on January 13th
Remains found in California mountains confirmed to be those of Julian Sands

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Human remains found in the San Gabriel mountains in southern California have been confirmed to be those of Julian Sands, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has told the PA news agency.

The British actor, 65, had been missing for more than five months, after failing to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy area on January 13th.

The remains were found in the same area on Saturday by civilian hikers, with a coroner later confirming them to be those of Sands.

The news was shared with PA by the Sheriff’s department on Tuesday.

Julian Sands missing
Julian Sands was reported as missing in January (PA)

“The identification process for the body located on Mt Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood,” a statement shared with the PA news agency read.

“The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to try to locate Mr Sands.”

Last week Sands’ family released a statement saying they were continuing to keep him “in our hearts with bright memories”.

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and co-ordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” a family statement, issued on Wednesday by the sheriff’s department, read.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

More in this section

Elton John choreographer says she ‘can’t imagine’ singer will stop performing Elton John choreographer says she ‘can’t imagine’ singer will stop performing
Human remains found in the area where actor Julian Sands went missing Human remains found in the area where actor Julian Sands went missing
Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito in Dublin for new project Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito in Dublin for new project
showbizmoviessandsjulian sandsmount baldysan bernardino county sheriff’s department
Independent film and TV firms ‘gravely concerned’ about RTÉ governance

Independent film and TV firms ‘gravely concerned’ about RTÉ governance

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more