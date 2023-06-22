Questions about Taylor Swift's Irish concerts? We have it covered

Katie Mellett

"Swifties" across the world were overjoyed on Tuesday when global superstar, Taylor Swift, announced the dates and venues for the international leg of The Eras Tour. If you are interested in attending, here is everything you need to know. It is certainly not a performance to be missed!

When and where will the concerts be?

Taylor Swift will take to the stage with The Eras Tour at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 28th and 29th, 2024. She has not played in Ireland since 2018, when she performed in Croke Park for two shows. For the international leg of her tour, Swift will play all across Europe, Australia, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Japan and Singapore.

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go on-sale on July 13th at 10am, so make sure to have those alarms set!

How can I get tickets?

There are three ways to get tickets for The Eras Tour:

One method is to join the general sale when tickets go on-sale.

Irish fans can also register for tickets from now until Friday at 11.59pm. Register as soon as you can to increase your chances of getting tickets. Although, registering does not guarantee you tickets. Registration operates on a first-come first-serve-basis. Those who have registered, will be emailed on July 5th to let them know if they have been chosen or placed on a waiting list. If you have been chosen, you will receive a text the day before the tickets go on-sale with a purchase link and access code to buy your tickets. If you are placed on the waiting list, you may receive an invitation to join the sale if more tickets are made available.

Thirdly, a pre-sale option is available to fans who participated in the UK and Ireland store Midnights pre-order offer between August 29th and October 27th, 2022. Those who participated should expect an email very soon to pre-order tickets.

Swift's latest album Midnights went to number one in Ireland.

How much will tickets cost?

It is unknown yet how much tickets will cost. On her last visit to Ireland, tickets to her Croke Park concerts cost between €74.50 and €144.

Tickets for The Eras Tour in America were priced depending on the venue and the demand and ranged from €45 to €411.

Where will I stay after the concert?

Some Dublin hotels have already been in the news for increasing the cost of a night's stay significantly on the nights that Swift is performing, such as one hotel that skyrocketed its prices from €359 to €999 a night for the dates that Swift will be performing.

According to Booking.com, a room in Dublin for either June 28th or 29th, 2024 will cost anywhere from €178 at the Gardiner House to €729 at Jacob's Inn hostel. Prices in between range from €220 at the Maples House Hotel, €377 at the Samuel Hotel, €380 at The Gate Hotel and €519 at the Riu Plaza, The Gresham.

What songs will Swift sing?

The Eras Tour is a three-hour-long performance where Swift will sing her most iconic songs from her past ten albums covering the different eras that she has passed through from the Debut, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights eras. She will be performing some of her biggest hits such as I Knew You Were Trouble, Bad Blood, Karma, Look What You Made Me Do, Anti-hero, Blank Space and Enchanted.

Who is her support act?

For her international tour, she will be supported by Sabrina Carpenter, who recently performed in Dublin with songs from her latest album called Emails I Can't Send.