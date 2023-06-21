Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 21:10

Julian Sands’ family continue to hold actor ‘in our hearts’ as searches continue

In a statement put out by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the family again thanked all those who were working tirelessly to find him.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The family of Julian Sands say they continue to keep the British actor “in our hearts with bright memories”, as searches in southern California continue.

In a statement put out by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the family again thanked all those who were working “tirelessly” to find him.

The 65-year-old actor has now been missing for more than five months, after failing to return from a hike in the Mounty Baldy area of the San Gabriel mountains on January 13.

Sands – known for his roles in films A Room With A View, Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as TV appearances on 24, Smallville and Banshee – was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area.

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” a family statement on Wednesday read.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

The sheriff’s department added although Sands had not been found during recent searches on June 17, that the case remained active.

Previous searches have been hampered by poor conditions in the area, and halted in March due to the risk of avalanches.

The sheriff’s department said that Saturday’s search had included “over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff”, with their efforts supported by two helicopters, and drone crews.

84th Academy Awards – British nominees reception
Sands has been missing for more than five months after failing to return from a hike (Ian West/PA)

“Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions. Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10-plus feet of ice and snow,” the department said in a previous statement.

“Since January, the Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight searches (ground and air) specific to Mr Sands, with volunteer searcher hours exceeding 500 hours.

“Additionally, eight unrelated search and rescue operations have been conducted in the Mount Baldy area.

“Mr Sands’ missing person case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity.”

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department previously said its goal was “to bring closure” to Sands’ family.

