Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 16:10

Lady Gaga reveals concert film for The Chromatica Ball tour is in edit process

The award-winning US singer and actress said she ‘could not wait’ for fans to experience the film.
Lady Gaga reveals concert film for The Chromatica Ball tour is in edit process

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Lady Gaga has revealed that the concert film for her Chromatica Ball tour is in the process of being edited.

The award-winning US singer and actress said she “could not wait” for fans to experience the film.

On Friday Gaga shared a lengthy insight into her “artistic process” and her recent projects on Instagram.

“I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today, I know I haven’t been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process,” she said.

Graham Norton Show – London
Lady Gaga (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit.

“Here’s a photo of my working on The Chromatica Ball film edit (that’s a frame from the film behind me)—I can’t WAIT for you to experience it.”

Reaffirming her love for her fans, she continued: “I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling.

“I can’t even begin to describe how much our global community inspires me every day to bring as much joy as I can to your lives.

“Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much.”

Gaga also said that she had spent part of the past year filming and developing her character for the upcoming Joker sequel.

She is set to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who reprises his role of Arthur Fleck, with Gaga to play the queen of chaos Harley Quinn.

Irish actor Brendan Gleeson is also said to be among the cast confirmed for the project, which is titled Joker: Folie A Deux.

The title is a French reference to a medical term relating to a mental disorder which affects two or more people.

It is due for release in October 2024.

More in this section

Two more Love Islanders leave villa after being voted out by fellow contestants Two more Love Islanders leave villa after being voted out by fellow contestants
Harrison Ford ‘due a bit of a rest’ after closing final Indiana Jones chapter Harrison Ford ‘due a bit of a rest’ after closing final Indiana Jones chapter
Olly Murs ‘asks for luck’ as he dresses up as Jack Grealish for stag do Olly Murs ‘asks for luck’ as he dresses up as Jack Grealish for stag do
showbizlady gagajoaquin phoenixgagaharley quinnthe chromatica ball
Adrian Dunbar's detective drama Ridley to return for a second series

Adrian Dunbar's detective drama Ridley to return for a second series

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more