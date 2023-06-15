Adrian Dunbar's detective drama Ridley to return for a second series

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Adrian Dunbar is set to return to ITV detective drama Ridley.

The actor (64) will revisit his role as retired detective-turned-police consultant Alex Ridley in a second series, while The Fall’s Bronagh Waugh will reprise the character of his former protegee, DI Carol Farman, who is now in charge of investigations.

The series is written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson, one of the lead writers of ITV detective drama Vera, and co-created by Jonathan Fisher, whose previous projects include Blood, Hollington Drive and Penance.

Actor Adrian Dunbar (David Young/PA)

Dunbar said: “There can be no greater endorsement of hard work and talent than the recommission of a series and to that end, we have to thank ITV and the British public for taking to Ridley in such numbers.

“We shall certainly work just as hard to keep the standard we have set and I look forward to developing Ridley as a character over the next four episodes.”

The TV star is best known as Superintendent Ted Hastings in the BBC’s police corruption drama Line Of Duty.

The first series of Ridley introduced viewers to the charismatic former DI, who retired from the police after years of dedicated service having lost his wife and daughter in a devastating arson attack on their family home.

In the next instalment, Ridley returns to solve more crimes in four two-hour films written by Thompson with Julia Gilbert and Michael Bhim each writing an episode.

Fisher and Thompson will also both act as executive producers alongside Ingrid Goodwin while Juliet Charlesworth returns to produce series two.

Thompson said: “Thrilled to be working with Jonathan Fisher and West Road Pictures again to bring Ridley back to our screens.

“Adrian Dunbar’s brilliant portrayal struck a chord with ITV viewers, and I can’t wait to share what happens next, as the singing detective settles into his new role of Copelton Police Consultant.

“Ridley’s unique and idiosyncratic approach to crime-solving will once more be at the forefront of each feature-length investigation.

“His animated partnership with DI Carol Farman will be tested, as together they set out to solve some dark and unsettling crimes.”

Drama commissioner Huw Kennair Jones will oversee production of the series on behalf of ITV.

Jones added: “We can’t wait to welcome Adrian back to ITV as we return to the beautiful Lancashire countryside for four brand new cases for Ridley and the team to investigate.

“And we’re looking forward to working with West Road Pictures and Paul Matthew Thompson on what promises to be another great series.”

The new series will begin shooting across northern England in autumn.