Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 11:58

Emilia Clarke says she acted with ‘bonafide movie stars’ in new Marvel series

The British actress said said she had been attracted to the project by the prospect of starring alongside Samuel L Jackson and Olivia Colman.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Emilia Clarke said appearing alongside “legitimate, bonafide movie stars” in new Marvel TV series Secret Invasion had been “a true privilege”.

The Game Of Thrones star said she had been attracted to the project by the prospect of appearing alongside Samuel L Jackson, Olivia Colman and Ben Mendelsohn.

The new spin-off series sees Jackson reprise his role of S.H.I.E.L.D boss Nick Fury, who goes into battle once again to face off a clandestine Earth invasion by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls.

Mendelsohn also returns to the franchise as the Skrull leader Talos, as does Canadian actress Cobie Smulders – who plays Maria Hill.

LA Special Screening of “Secret Invasion”
Samuel L. Jackson arrives at the premiere of Secret Invasion  at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

British stars Colman and Clarke make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), playing special agent Sonya Falsworth and G’iah, respectively.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the Los Angeles premiere of Secret Invasion on Tuesday, Clarke said: “I can’t believe I’m here, it feels absolutely amazing.

“Getting to work with this cast was a true privilege, getting to watch people who I admire so much who are legitimate, bonafide movie stars – it was wonderful.”

Asked what had attracted her to the project, she replied quickly: “Olivia Colman, Sam Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Marvel – done.”

The actress said the new series was “very grounded” and that there was “urgency” to the show that would keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

LA Special Screening of “Secret Invasion”
Cobie Smulders arrives at the premiere of Secret Invasion at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“There’s something very modern about this approach because the core of the show has a very timely message,” she told PA.
“And sometimes we need a fantastical, magical realism world to be able to access those kinds of thoughts without preaching or being overly political.

“The audience will have a good time with it, but there’s an urgency to this show that kind of keeps you on the edge of your seat – it’s new but it’s Marvel-ified.”

Clarke said that viewers would see her in a role unlike those she had previously played, who was “intense and brooding,” but added that she was “not a badass in real life at all”.

She was joined at the red carpet event by her co stars, Jackson, Mendelsohn and Colman.

Secret Invasion arrives exclusively on Disney+ on June 21st.

