Jessie J reveals the name of her newborn son

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Jessie J has revealed she has named her newborn son Sky Safir Cornish Colman.

The 35-year-old Price Tag singer welcomed the baby boy with her partner, professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, last month.

In a post on her Instagram on Monday, she shared a picture of the baby wearing a brown top with the word “smile” written across it.

Alongside the image, she announced the name of her son, writing: “Mans like… Sky Safir Cornish Colman.”

Famous faces were among those who offered their congratulations including fellow singer Pixie Lott who said: “So lovely Jessie!!!!!!!”

On Sunday, she also shared a compilation video of sweet clips of her in the delivery suite and spending time with the newborn as she celebrated her son being one month old.

“Tomorrow you are a month old. It’s felt like one long best day of my entire life”, she wrote.

“Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy.

“And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain. Please join me in sharing in my joy.”

Her partner also posted an image of him cradling the baby to mark the occasion, writing: “Tomorrow my young king is 1 month old.

“And although my expectations were high you are everything and more. Since you were born, work, food and sleep seem completely irrelevant.

“When you look deep into my soul while taking the biggest shit in my hands I smile, when you pee all over me while I change you I laugh, when you frantically kiss/suck on the side of my face, shoulder or neck looking for your mothers breast my heart smiles, and when you fall asleep on me with your arms wrapped around me I feel complete.

“Ben Shelli I already love doing life with you. Your greatness has absolutely NO limitations, and until the end off my days I’ll always protect you, teach you right from wrong, guide you when needed/asked, help you with your home work and find you some one that can teach you how to spell, support you in ups, downs and all of the in between and of course love you unconditionally.

“Love you long time your Aba”.

In 2021, Jessie J shared words of support for others who had experienced losing a baby following having a miscarriage.

She said that in a “heartbreaking but beautiful way” the experience had “put life into perspective” for her.