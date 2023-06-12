Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 14:15

Jessie J reveals the name of her newborn son

The Price Tag singer welcomed the baby boy with her partner, professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, last month.
Jessie J reveals the name of her newborn son

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Jessie J has revealed she has named her newborn son Sky Safir Cornish Colman.

The 35-year-old Price Tag singer welcomed the baby boy with her partner, professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, last month.

In a post on her Instagram on Monday, she shared a picture of the baby wearing a brown top with the word “smile” written across it.

Alongside the image, she announced the name of her son, writing: “Mans like… Sky Safir Cornish Colman.”

Famous faces were among those who offered their congratulations including fellow singer Pixie Lott who said: “So lovely Jessie!!!!!!!”

On Sunday, she also shared a compilation video of sweet clips of her in the delivery suite and spending time with the newborn as she celebrated her son being one month old.

“Tomorrow you are a month old. It’s felt like one long best day of my entire life”, she wrote.

“Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy.

“And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain. Please join me in sharing in my joy.”

Her partner also posted an image of him cradling the baby to mark the occasion, writing: “Tomorrow my young king is 1 month old.

“And although my expectations were high you are everything and more. Since you were born, work, food and sleep seem completely irrelevant.

“When you look deep into my soul while taking the biggest shit in my hands I smile, when you pee all over me while I change you I laugh, when you frantically kiss/suck on the side of my face, shoulder or neck looking for your mothers breast my heart smiles, and when you fall asleep on me with your arms wrapped around me I feel complete.

“Ben Shelli I already love doing life with you. Your greatness has absolutely NO limitations, and until the end off my days I’ll always protect you, teach you right from wrong, guide you when needed/asked, help you with your home work and find you some one that can teach you how to spell, support you in ups, downs and all of the in between and of course love you unconditionally.

“Love you long time your Aba”.

In 2021, Jessie J shared words of support for others who had experienced losing a baby following having a miscarriage.

She said that in a “heartbreaking but beautiful way” the experience had “put life into perspective” for her.

More in this section

Niall Horan joins latest episode of Trainspotting With Francis Bourgeois Niall Horan joins latest episode of Trainspotting With Francis Bourgeois
Bombshell who danced on stage with Rita Ora at MTV EMAs enters Love Island Bombshell who danced on stage with Rita Ora at MTV EMAs enters Love Island
Love Islander pulled in different directions as boys compete for her affections Love Islander pulled in different directions as boys compete for her affections
showbizjessie jjessiejchanan safir colman
Jodie Comer ‘overwhelmed’ after first Tony Award win for Prima Facie

Jodie Comer ‘overwhelmed’ after first Tony Award win for Prima Facie

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more