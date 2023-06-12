Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 13:56

Niall Horan joins latest episode of Trainspotting With Francis Bourgeois

The Irish singer reveals his personal connection to trains in the new episode of the Channel 4 digital series
By Ceana Agbro, PA

One Direction singer Niall Horan stars in the latest episode of the hit Channel 4 digital series Trainspotting With Francis Bourgeois.

The 29-year-old Irishman meets the TikTok personality at London’s Liverpool Street station for his latest trainspotting adventure.

The pair had intended to pay a visit to Harlow Town but multiple train cancellations and delays meant that Bourgeois had to come up with another way to make the most of their time together.

Niall Horan revealed that his grandfather was a train driver (Channel 4/Untold Studios/PA)

Horan reveals his personal connection to trains, saying: “My grandad was actually a train driver… he did Dublin to Sligo, which was his thing.

“My dad tells me that he drove the train in the old movie The Great Train Robbery.”

Bourgeois then asks Horan if will perform an acoustic version of his song Heaven from his new album while on board a vintage Class 117.

Singer Niall Horan joined Francis Bourgeois at London’s Liverpool Street station for his latest trainspotting adventure (Niall Carson/PA)

The singer is the latest in a list of famous faces who have previously joined Bourgeois on his trainspotting adventures for the Channel 4 show.

Previous guests have included Tom Daley, Sam Ryder, AJ Tracey, Aisling Bea, Jesse Lingard, Mist, Alisha Lehmann and Chloe Burrows.

– The latest episode will be available from June 14th on Channel 4’s Entertainment YouTube channel.

