Gillian Anderson congratulates X-Files co-star David Duchovny on new film

The both starred in the science fiction show as partners Mulder and Scully.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Gillian Anderson has given a “huge congratulations” to her “old friend” David Duchovny as his new film premieres at the Tribeca Festival of film.

The actress, also known for Netflix teen comedy Sex Education, played FBI special agent Dana Scully opposite Duchovny as Fox Mulder in The X-Files when the science fiction show began in 1993.

She reprised her role in 2016 when it returned 14 years after ending for a 10th series – and a subsequent 11th season in 2018.

In a Saturday Twitter post, Anderson wrote: “A huge congratulations to my old friend David Duchovny on the world premiere of his film Bucky F****** Dent @Tribeca which he wrote, directed and stars in!

“A massive accomplishment and can’t wait to see it.”

Referencing pictures of the pair on The X-Files, the 54-year-old The Crown actress added: “PS I’d say some of your prior writer/director gigs with me went pretty well and this was all just yesterday, right?”

The popular show saw partners Mulder and Scully investigate paranormal events and UFOs, along with developing their romantic relationship.

Duchovny is also known for starring in comedy-drama Californication and 1960s crime drama Aquarius. This TV work also saw him take on a directing role for some episodes.

He based his new movie on his 2016 novel of the same name, which explores a father-son relationship and baseball.

The 62-year-old American actor stars opposite Prometheus and Spider-Man: Homecoming star Logan Marshall-Green, 46, as Duchovny’s son who finds out his Red Sox fan father has a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Tribeca Festival, held in New York City, was co-founded by Taxi Driver star Robert De Niro.

Formerly known as Tribeca Film Festival, it was started as an effort to bring businesses back to the area after the attacks on the World Trade Centre on September 11th, 2001.

