Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 11:08

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces release date for first solo single

The singer revealed the track, titled Don’t Say Love, will be released on June 16th
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced she is releasing her debut solo single later this month.

The former Little Mix singer, 31, revealed in an Instagram post that the track, titled Don’t Say Love, will be released on June 16th.

Alongside a photo of her dressed in an orange and green metallic dress, she wrote: “I’ve waited an incredibly long time to say this and I can’t believe it’s actually happening.

“DON’T SAY LOVE. My debut solo single is coming on June 16 and you can pre-save/pre-add it RIGHT NOW! x”

Her former bandmate Jade Thirlwall was among those who offered their support to Pinnock following the announcement as she commented: “Yessss” with heart emojis, while singer Pixie Lott wrote: “Go Gal!”

After wiping her social media, Pinnock teased on Tuesday that new music was on the way by posting a video of her dancing in a dark room with projections moving across her body alongside a short clip of a song.

She captioned the post: “#leighanneiscoming”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leigh-Anne (@leighannepinnock)

The singer gave birth to the twins she shares with footballer Andre Gray in August 2021.

Pinnock rose to fame as part of the girl band Little Mix alongside Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson.

Formed on The X Factor in 2011, they became the first group to win the competition.

Pinnock released six studio albums with the band and a compilation album, titled Between Us, in 2021 to mark the 10-year anniversary of the band’s formation – which included hit tracks from their decade together and five new unreleased songs.

Last year, the group embarked on their Confetti tour across the UK before going on hiatus to “recharge” and work on solo projects.

Earlier this year, Pinnock’s former bandmate Nelson also released her second single after leaving the band in 2020 after nine years, blaming the toll being in the group had taken on her mental health.

