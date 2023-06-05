Lewis Capaldi cancels all commitments until Glastonbury to ‘rest and recover’

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled all of his upcoming commitments ahead of Glastonbury later this month to allow himself time to “rest and recover”.

The Brit Award-winning singer, 26, apologised to his fans in an Instagram post on Monday, explaining that he is “struggling” after a busy few months which saw him release his chart-topping second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

Capaldi shared earlier this year how the pressures of fame have impacted his mental health in the Netflix documentary, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.

Writing on Twitter and Instagram, the Scottish singer said: “Hi everyone, hope you’re well. This is a really difficult message and one that hurts me a lot to have to type.

“But I’m really sorry to say that I’m going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th.

“It’s been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of.

“That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all.”

He continued: “I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I’m able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come.

“I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands.”

The singer added he was “extremely sorry” for the impact the announcement will have on those who have booked travel or hotels for his gigs.

“The fact you’re willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension and I feel incredibly lucky”, he said.

“I’m getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I’m so grateful for.

“I take none of this for granted and can’t wait to be back doing it again. All my love, Lewis x”

Lewis Capaldi (Ian West/PA)

Fans and fellow famous faces offered their support, with former Love Islander Alex George, who is the youth mental health ambassador for the Government, writing: “Take your time, Lewis. We will be here.”

Capaldi shot to fame after his 2019 debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent went to number one and received critical acclaim.

His Grammy-nominated track Someone You Loved also became the bestselling single of 2019 as well as the longest-running top 10 UK song of all time by a British artist.

The singer recently admitted on an Apple Music show that his mental health issues were a “direct symptom” of his job.

He said “a few panic attacks” and his recent Tourette’s diagnosis was worth the trade-off for the life of a pop star but admitted that if his mental health worsened he would be forced to give up music.

Capaldi is due to play the Glastonbury Festival on June 24 on the Pyramid Stage before Lizzo and Guns N’ Roses.

He is then scheduled to perform across the globe including venues in Australia and Asia.