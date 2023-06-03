Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 14:49

Hollywood film director to triple donations to Just Stop Oil over weekend

Adam McKay, who made Netflix film Don’t Look Up, as well as Step Brothers and The Big Short, said he stands with the protesters.
Hollywood film director to triple donations to Just Stop Oil over weekend

By Ted Hennessey, PA

Hollywood film director Adam McKay has pledged to triple donations to Just Stop Oil over the weekend, the group said.

McKay, who made Netflix film Don’t Look Up, a climate change satire, as well as Step Brothers and The Big Short, said he stands with the protesters, praising them for waking up “sleeping governments”.

He will triple donations sent to Just Stop Oil, known for disrupting traffic and sporting events, pound-for-pound until 10am on Sunday.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues premiere – London
Adam McKay has pledged to triple donations. Photo: Ian West/PA. 

McKay said: “The scientific reality is we will hit 1.5°C of global heating in the next 18-24 months, which should greatly alarm each and every person on this planet.

“I stand with those taking action to defend the climate, to wake up the world’s sleeping governments to the terrifying scale of the catastrophe we are now living through.”

It comes after British businessman Dale Vince, a major Labour party donor, vowed to double all money given to the group over a 48-hour period on Wednesday.

On Friday evening he said a total of £340,000 had been raised.

He said on Twitter: “This is what we did after the right-wing mud slinging.”

Mansfield Town v Forest Green Rovers – Sky Bet League Two – One Call Stadium
Dale Vince’s donations to the Labour party have come under scrutiny. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA. 

The tweet came amid controversy in the Labour Party over financial support from Mr Vince, who is also a key donor to Just Stop Oil.

Sir Keir Starmer has previously condemned the activists, describing them as “wrong” and “arrogant” and senior Conservatives, including party chairman Greg Hands, have called on the Labour leader to hand back money given by Mr Vince, arguing it legitimises the group’s tactics.

Just Stop Oil protesters were able to disrupt the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham between Saracens and Sale last weekend, and on Thursday the England cricket team’s bus was delayed on its way to Lord’s.

More in this section

Phillip Schofield apologises to Holly Willoughby and former lover over affair Phillip Schofield apologises to Holly Willoughby and former lover over affair
Phillip Schofield is ‘broken and ashamed’ after revealing affair Phillip Schofield is ‘broken and ashamed’ after revealing affair
MasterChef UK champion crowned following intense final cook-off MasterChef UK champion crowned following intense final cook-off
politicsshowbizlabour partyoiladam mckaydon't look updale vincejust stop oil
Caroline Flack’s mother: Schofield now realises what my daughter went through

Caroline Flack’s mother: Schofield now realises what my daughter went through

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more