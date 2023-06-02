Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 06:43

Tom Grennan to be Soccer Aid’s first ever player and half-time performer

The singer, who is a Manchester United fan, said the performance at Old Trafford stadium will be ‘extra special’.
Tom Grennan to be Soccer Aid’s first ever player and half-time performer

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Tom Grennan will be the first ever Soccer Aid player to take part in the match and give a live half-time performance at the 2023 charity event.

The singer, who is a Manchester United fan, said the performance at Old Trafford stadium will be “extra special”.

Grennan will also play on the 2023 Soccer Aid England team, alongside other famous faces including Liam Payne, Paddy McGuiness and Tom Hiddleston.

Soccer Aid
The singer, who is a Manchester United fan, said the performance at Old Trafford stadium would be ‘extra special’ (Soccer Aid for Unicef/PA)

“As a big supporter of Soccer Aid for Unicef and Manchester United fan, this will be a dream come true moment for me – and I hope an equally special moment for everyone in the stadium and those watching at home,” he said.

“I have been fortunate to play some incredible gigs in my time – but this will be extra special.”

Grennan will sing his hit ballad Here in front of tens of thousands of fans at the event, which is due to take place on June 11.

The Soccer Aid England squad will be captained by former professional footballer and queen of the jungle Jill Scott, with rapper Stormzy heading up the management team.

Soccer Aid
Stormzy will make his Soccer Aid debut as manager of the England side (Soccer Aid for Unicef/PA)

Spice Girl Melanie C will co-manage the rival Soccer Aid World XI team alongside Line Of Duty star Martin Compston, Robbie Keane, and Mauricio Pochettino.

The World XI team will be captained by retired Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt and includes players such as comedians Lee Mack, Mo Gilligan and Maisie Adam, as well as Love Island star Tommy Fury.

Since the concept was co-founded by Robbie Williams in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised more than £75 million to help children all over the world.

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2023 takes place on June 11 at Manchester United’s Old Trafford, with tickets available at socceraid.org.uk/tickets.

More in this section

Phillip Schofield is ‘broken and ashamed’ after revealing affair Phillip Schofield is ‘broken and ashamed’ after revealing affair
MasterChef UK champion crowned following intense final cook-off MasterChef UK champion crowned following intense final cook-off
Love Island viewers should ‘expect the unexpected’ as show marks its 10th season Love Island viewers should ‘expect the unexpected’ as show marks its 10th season
old traffordliam paynestormzyshowbizunicefusain bolttom hiddlestonmartin compstontom grennansocceraidsoccer aid 2023
Phillip Schofield apologises to Holly Willoughby and former lover over affair

Phillip Schofield apologises to Holly Willoughby and former lover over affair

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more