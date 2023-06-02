Tom Grennan to be Soccer Aid’s first ever player and half-time performer

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Tom Grennan will be the first ever Soccer Aid player to take part in the match and give a live half-time performance at the 2023 charity event.

The singer, who is a Manchester United fan, said the performance at Old Trafford stadium will be “extra special”.

Grennan will also play on the 2023 Soccer Aid England team, alongside other famous faces including Liam Payne, Paddy McGuiness and Tom Hiddleston.

“As a big supporter of Soccer Aid for Unicef and Manchester United fan, this will be a dream come true moment for me – and I hope an equally special moment for everyone in the stadium and those watching at home,” he said.

“I have been fortunate to play some incredible gigs in my time – but this will be extra special.”

Grennan will sing his hit ballad Here in front of tens of thousands of fans at the event, which is due to take place on June 11.

The Soccer Aid England squad will be captained by former professional footballer and queen of the jungle Jill Scott, with rapper Stormzy heading up the management team.

Stormzy will make his Soccer Aid debut as manager of the England side (Soccer Aid for Unicef/PA)

Spice Girl Melanie C will co-manage the rival Soccer Aid World XI team alongside Line Of Duty star Martin Compston, Robbie Keane, and Mauricio Pochettino.

The World XI team will be captained by retired Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt and includes players such as comedians Lee Mack, Mo Gilligan and Maisie Adam, as well as Love Island star Tommy Fury.

Since the concept was co-founded by Robbie Williams in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised more than £75 million to help children all over the world.

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2023 takes place on June 11 at Manchester United’s Old Trafford, with tickets available at socceraid.org.uk/tickets.