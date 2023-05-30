Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 07:45

Stormzy: ‘The greatest music on Earth is coming out of Africa’

The rapper said he would tell his children he was ‘part time’ in this culture.
Stormzy: ‘The greatest music on Earth is coming out of Africa’

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Stormzy has said having “the greatest music on Earth” coming out of Africa is “inspiring”.

The 29-year-old British rapper, who has had three UK number ones including Vossi Bop, has previously spoken about his Ghanese heritage along with his support of the country during the World Cup in Qatar last year.

In an issue of Dazed magazine, Stormzy said: “People are just being unapologetic in their blackness and it’s the greatest music on Earth right now.

“The greatest music on Earth is coming out of Africa. Even that is just inspiring: be your black self and look! It’s got the world on fire.

“I’ll tell my kids I was a part of this time in culture. I had an offering. I was here; I was a part of it.”

Over recent years, the continent has seen the emergency of Nigerian musicians such as Wizkid, Burna Boy and Olamide, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and Cameroonian-American singer Libianca Fonji garner global recognition.

Stormzy, who performed at the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana’s capital Accra in September, also spoke about how his mother’s country is his “home” and in his “blood”.

The Dazed magazine cover star added that as he has grown older, he has begun to understand “everything goes back full circle”.

Stormzy also said: “You get it, like that’s home innit? That’s home, bruv.”

The musician released his third album, described as a “heartfelt” collection that explores personal topics such as forgiving his absent father and his feelings of self-doubt, called This Is What I Mean in November last year.

Stormzy also said he can see himself getting “maybe” creatively “bolder, braver and fearless” with “maturity”.

More in this section

‘Satisfyingly devastating closing act’ of Succession receives critical acclaim ‘Satisfyingly devastating closing act’ of Succession receives critical acclaim
Late Late Show in 'good hands' with Patrick Kielty, says Tubridy Late Late Show in 'good hands' with Patrick Kielty, says Tubridy
Public will choose couples in first Love Island vote, Maya Jama reveals Public will choose couples in first Love Island vote, Maya Jama reveals
stormzyshowbizghanalibianca fonjidazedsarkodie
Beyonce kicks off first London show with gratitude during dazzling disco party

Beyonce kicks off first London show with gratitude during dazzling disco party

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more