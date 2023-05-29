Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 21:37

Eamonn Holmes accuses former colleague Phillip Schofield of ‘toxicity’

Holmes previously presented This Morning on Fridays with wife Ruth Langsford.
By Luke O'Reilly, PA

Eamonn Holmes has accused Phillip Schofield of “toxicity” amid the furore over the culture on ITV’s This Morning programme.

Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

In the wake of his resignation, some former This Morning employees have come out to criticise the culture at the broadcaster.

TRIC Awards 2022
Eamonn Holmes previously presented This Morning on Fridays with wife Ruth Langsford (Ian West/PA)

Former This Morning resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh hit out at the show’s “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

In a post on Instagram, Schofield hit back at the critics, saying that there was “no toxicity” on This Morning.

He added: “I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.”

Referring to Schofield’s comments in an interview with Dan Wootton on GB News on Monday, Holmes accused Schofield of “toxicity”.

“I think that Phillip is absolutely right about toxicity,” he said.

“But my friend, the toxicity is not with me, Dan Wootton, or anyone else, the toxicity is with you.”

Holmes previously presented This Morning on Fridays with wife Ruth Langsford.

Schofield has been contacted for comment.

dan woottonshowbizphillip schofieldthis morningthismorningeamonn holmesruth langsfordgb news
