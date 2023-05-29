Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 10:01

Phillip Schofield denies claims of ‘toxicity’ at This Morning

The presenter said there are people with ‘a grudge’ who have ‘the loudest voice’.
Phillip Schofield denies claims of ‘toxicity’ at This Morning

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Phillip Schofield has said there is “no toxicity” at This Morning and “it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice”.

The veteran presenter, 61, resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

It came after weeks of speculation over a feud with former co-host Holly Willoughby.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. Ian West/PA.

Former This Morning resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh has hit out at the show’s “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

In a statement on his Instagram story posted shortly before This Morning goes on air with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond hosting, Schofield said: “Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this.

“I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

“This Morning is the best show to work on, with the best people.

“In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity.

“You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like.

“But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it is a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard working people.”

More in this section

Public will choose couples in first Love Island vote, Maya Jama reveals Public will choose couples in first Love Island vote, Maya Jama reveals
Eva Green to receive more than £1m towards legal costs after court win over film Eva Green to receive more than £1m towards legal costs after court win over film
Holly Willoughby says Phillip Schofield 'directly' lied to her about affair with colleague Holly Willoughby says Phillip Schofield 'directly' lied to her about affair with colleague
showbizphillip schofieldthis morningthismorning
Late Late Show in 'good hands' with Patrick Kielty, says Tubridy

Late Late Show in 'good hands' with Patrick Kielty, says Tubridy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more