Celine Dion cancels world tour dates as ‘severe’ spasms prevent her performing

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Celine Dion has cancelled the remaining 42 dates on her Courage World Tour after suffering “severe and persistent” muscle spasms which have prevented her from performing, it was announced.

The Canadian singer, 55, is being treated for a rare neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome and is “working hard on her recovery” but has cancelled the remaining tour dates for 2023 and 2024.

On Friday, a statement said the singer had been “unable to successfully prepare and perform” for the remainder of the tour which had been scheduled to run from August 26 in Amsterdam, with back-to-back shows until her final performance of 2023 in Helsinki on October 4.

Dion was also planning to kick-off her 2024 performances in Prague on March 6, with shows in Germany, Ireland, Croatia, Switzerland, Hungry, Poland, Austria and ending at the O2 in London – all of which have been cancelled.

The chart-topping singer said: “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again.

“I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%.

“It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.

“I want you all to know, I’m not giving up … and I can’t wait to see you again!”