Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 13:32

Little Mermaid star McCarthy to read CBeebies bedtime story inspired by sea

The Hollywood actress will read Tropical Terry by Jarvis.
Little Mermaid star McCarthy to read CBeebies bedtime story inspired by sea

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The Little Mermaid star Melissa McCarthy will tell the sea-inspired tale of Tropical Terry for CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The two-time Academy Award-nominated actress, 52, will recount the heart-warming story set under the sea about a drab little fish who wants to stand out.

McCarthy, who plays evil sea witch Ursula in Disney’s new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, will appear on CBeebies on Friday June 2 with the story about learning to love your own scales and taking pride in what makes you different.

UK Premiere of The Little Mermaid – London
Melissa McCarthy, left, and Halle Bailey attending the UK premiere of The Little Mermaid (Ian West/PA)

The tale is set in Coral Reef City and is home to dazzling shoals of tropical fish but Terry is grey and wonders what it would be like to be part of the dashing crew.

Tropical Terry by Jarvis has friendship, self-esteem, acceptance and learning to love who you are at its heart.

McCarthy joins a host of famous faces who have previously read CBeebies Bedtime Stories, including fellow acting stars Kate Winslet, Tom Hardy and Ryan Reynolds.

Singer Dolly Parton and sports stars Harry Kane, Leah Williamson, Anthony Joshua and Jessica Ennis-Hill have also each read stories for the BBC’s channel aimed at children under the age of six.

McCarthy’s story can be seen on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer on Friday, June 2nd at 6.50pm.

More in this section

Cher recalls ‘laughing like crazy’ with Tina Turner despite her long illness Cher recalls ‘laughing like crazy’ with Tina Turner despite her long illness
Sam Smith ‘heartbroken’ after cancelling Manchester concert mid-show Sam Smith ‘heartbroken’ after cancelling Manchester concert mid-show
Aisling Bea among cast for Graham Norton’s LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland Aisling Bea among cast for Graham Norton’s LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland
bbcshowbizcbeebiesmccarthythe little mermaidmelissa mccarthy
‘I’m not superwoman’ – Helen Flanagan on making it work as a single mum

‘I’m not superwoman’ – Helen Flanagan on making it work as a single mum

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more