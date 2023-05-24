In Pictures: Tina Turner, queen of rock ‘n’ roll whose career spanned 60 years

Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 21:00

The singer has died at the age of 83 after a long illness
Singer Tina Turner died at the age of 83 after a long illness and a lifetime as one of rock’s most famous voices.

The American-Swiss singer – born Anna Mae Bullock – had a career that spanned six decades and gave the world classic tracks such as River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and The Best.

Tina Turner arriving in London with her then husband and singing partner Ike Turner in 1971 (PA)

Tina Turner with Terry Wogan and Elton John at the BBC TV centre in Shepherds Bush, London, to help launch Wogan’s chat show series(PA)

Tina Turner was one of rock’s most famous voices. She won 12 Grammy Awards (Malcolm Croft/PA)

Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II meeting Tina Turner, watched by the comedian Freddie Starr, following a Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in 1989 (PA)

The singer was a two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and won a total of 12 Grammy Awards.

Tina Turner in Dublin during the first of four sold-out concerts in 2009 (Niall Carson/PA)

Turner during a news conference at London’s Hyde Park Hotel in 1995 to launch her single, the theme tune to the new Bond movie Goldeneye (David Cheskin/PA)

The singer on stage at London’s Wembley Stadium in her last-ever live performance in the UK (William Conran/PA)

Tina Turner attending the photocall at the Hospital Club, London, in October 2017, for the West End musical Tina, based upon her music (Ian West/PA)

She previously held a Guinness World Record for the largest paying audience for a solo performer – attracting an audience of 180,000 for her show at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1988.

Tina Turner performs during the MOBO (Music Of Black Origin) Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall (Peter Jordan/PA)

Tina Turner on stage during the ‘Women of the Year’ lunch in London, in November 2005 at The Guildhall in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Tina Turner’s music delighted fans for more than half a century (Andrew MacPherson/PA)

