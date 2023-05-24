Una Healy breaks silence on David Haye and the 'throuple' rumours

Una Healy has spoken out about the rumours of her being in a ‘throuple’ with boxer David Haye and his model girlfriend, Sian Osborne, saying the relationship was wrongly labelled.

Speaking on the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, Healy said she initially did not know what the term meant.

“I was like, What is this? Why am I being called this name that I have never heard of and don't know what it is."

The former Saturdays singer explained that she met David Haye last summer on the celebrity dating app, Raya.

“I hit the like, and then as soon as I hit the like, you know when it connects straightaway… then, he straightaway messaged me saying ‘nice to connect’. I was like, ‘nice to connect too’ and then after a couple of messages, he was like, well, here's my WhatsApp. So, then we moved to WhatsApp and then I straight out asked him, what are you looking for?”

She said that he explained he had just split with his girlfriend and was single but does not believe “that the traditional relationship exists anymore”.

In 2018 Healy split from her ex-husband Ben Foden after six years of marriage. The pair have two children together.

“I am a monogamous person. Hopefully one day I will settle down again with a nice monogamous, man. So, I said to him, ‘oh, good luck with that so’. I said we can just be friends anyway," she continued. "But then because we got on so well, I was just back and forth. [We were] chatting every day, he was sending me pictures of him and his kids and [we’d] be hours on the phone and then met in person. He was a real gentleman.”

Anytime she was working in London they would meet up but said it was “casual”.

“He was very honest that I wasn't the only woman he was seeing,” she said, adding that it was a “bit of fun”.

Asked about meeting Osborne, she said: “I did meet her — really nice girl and I didn't get to know her very well. So, it wasn't a throuple.”

Discussing their trip to Morocco that sparked the rumours, Healy said: “Christmas is hard for me every other year because the kids' dad has them on Christmas Day. So, it's sad that I'm not there when Santa Claus has arrived and I get to see the kids’ faces when they open the presents. I was like, this year — I just had it in my head that I'm getting out of the country.

“So I said it to David because he was the guy who was seen at the time and was like, 'please will you come away with me' and he was like 'okay, but Sian is coming too'. I would have rathered just me and him, but I was like, she's a nice girl she can come too.”

After returning from to Ireland she said she called time on it all. “Clearly, she's not my girlfriend. He’s both our boyfriends. And it was just I was like, you know what, I'm out. This isn’t for me.”

Despite the rumours, Healy added that she really enjoyed her relationship with the British boxer.

"He's actually a really nice guy. He was very kind to me, very honest. But it ran its course. And I've been single ever since. I haven't been on a date.”