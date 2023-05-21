Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 10:03

Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon receives standing ovation at Cannes

Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book, the western follows the murders of wealthy members of the Osage tribe in the 1920s.
Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon receives standing ovation at Cannes

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio Robert De Niro has received a standing ovation following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book of the same name, the western follows the story of the Osage Nation who became very wealthy due to oil on their land.

Set in the 1920s, the film explores how the wealth of these Native Americans attracted white interlopers who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.

76th Cannes Film Festival
William Belleau, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tantoo Cardinal, director Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Cara Jade Myers and Lily Gladstone (Doug Peters/PA)

DiCaprio and De Niro star in the film adaptation for Apple alongside Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser.

Hollywood star DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, a white man married to Gladstone’s Mollie Burkhart, a woman of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma.

On Saturday, the film made its world premiere at the French festival and videos circulated on social media of the event show the audience giving it a roaring standing ovation.

Addressing the crowd after the screening, Scorsese said: “We shot this a couple of years ago in Oklahoma. It’s taken its time to come around but Apple did so great by us. There was lots of grass. I’m a New Yorker.”

Ahead of its debut, the star-studded cast also walked the red carpet together with director Scorsese, DiCaprio, De Niro and Plemons all wearing classic black tuxedos.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Lily Gladstone attending the premiere for Killers of the Flower Moon during the 76th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

Meanwhile, Gladstone donned a black gown with a yellow floral-style pattern and statement earrings.

Singer Robbie Williams, actress Salma Hayek and supermodel Naomi Campbell were also among the celebrities who attended the star-studded event.

The film’s premiere on Saturday marks Scorsese’s first to debut in Cannes since 1985’s After Hours.

Killers of the Flower Moon is to open in cinemas on October 6 before streaming globally on Apple TV.

More in this section

Who’s in the running to replace Phillip Schofield as host of This Morning Who’s in the running to replace Phillip Schofield as host of This Morning
Salman Rushdie honoured after first in-person appearance after stabbing Salman Rushdie honoured after first in-person appearance after stabbing
Austrian actor Helmut Berger dies aged 78 Austrian actor Helmut Berger dies aged 78
showbizleonardo dicapriomartin scorseserobert de nirocannescannes film festivaljesse plemonskillers of the flower moonlily gladstonebrendan frazer
Pete Brown, co-writer of Cream hit Sunshine Of Your Love, dies aged 82

Pete Brown, co-writer of Cream hit Sunshine Of Your Love, dies aged 82

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more