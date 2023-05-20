Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 10:11

Jessie J announces birth of son describing him as ‘all my dreams come true’

The Price Tag singer said she is ‘flying in love’.
Jessie J announces birth of son describing him as ‘all my dreams come true’

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Jessie J has announced she gave birth to her first son a week ago describing him as “magic”.

The British singer (35) announced she was pregnant in January – just over a year after revealing had suffered a miscarriage.

On Friday, she announced the news on her Instagram story telling fans she had been left in a flood of “happy tears”.

“A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable,” she wrote.

“I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He and I are both doing great.

“I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here and mine.

“I am so grateful phew *happy tears*. For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support.”

She added that she will return to Instagram “when I’m ready”.

The singer is currently in a relationship with professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman.

Following her miscarriage in 2021, Jessie J shared words of support for others who had experienced losing a baby.

She said that in a “heartbreaking but beautiful way” the experience had “put life into perspective” for her.

More in this section

Austrian actor Helmut Berger dies aged 78 Austrian actor Helmut Berger dies aged 78
Police end probe into death of S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole Police end probe into death of S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole
Tom Cruise dives back into danger in new Mission: Impossible trailer Tom Cruise dives back into danger in new Mission: Impossible trailer
showbizbabyjessie jjessiejchanan safir colman
Salman Rushdie honoured after first in-person appearance after stabbing

Salman Rushdie honoured after first in-person appearance after stabbing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more