Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 06:29

Matt Willis: It will be really hard for my daughter to learn about my addiction

The 40-year-old said the ‘ripple effect’ of addiction on family members is ‘huge’.
Matt Willis: It will be really hard for my daughter to learn about my addiction

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Matt Willis says it is going to be “really hard” to see his eldest daughter learn about his past struggles with addiction.

The 40-year-old, who rose to fame in noughties pop punk band Busted, said the “ripple effect” of addiction on family members is “huge”.

His new BBC documentary, Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, looks back at some of his “darkest days” as he explores what could be behind his addiction.

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
Emma Willis and Matt Willis. Photo: Ian West/PA. 

Speaking to the BBC he said his addiction was “exhausting, tiring, all-consuming” and had left “emotional scars” on his wife, TV presenter Emma Willis.

“I loved her with all my heart but I couldn’t stop … and nothing she could say or do would make me stop,” he said.

“She was so focussed on keeping me clean that she neglected her care, and I did too.”

The couple have three children, and Willis said he was nervous about having his eldest daughter watch the documentary.

“It’s going to be really hard to see her dad like that and what her mum had to deal with,” he said.

Graham Norton Show
Busted members (left to right) Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis. Photo: PA. 

“But I think nothing should be swept under the carpet. We have to be as honest and open as possible.”

Busted, known for hit songs including What I Go to School For, Year 3000 and Air Hostess, are due to go back on tour in September.

Willis said that during previous international tours his addiction had gotten out of control, but that this year he was confident things would be different.

“I’ve been really honest with the band and everyone knows what I’m dealing with. Everyone wants to help,” he said.

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction airs on Wednesday May 17th at 9pm on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.

More in this section

Nick Jonas would ‘love’ to make music for Bollywood films Nick Jonas would ‘love’ to make music for Bollywood films
Award-winning director aims to show new perspective on The Troubles Award-winning director aims to show new perspective on The Troubles
The Little Mermaid star hails film’s diverse cast as a ‘beautiful melting pot’ The Little Mermaid star hails film’s diverse cast as a ‘beautiful melting pot’
showbizbbc onewillisemma willismatt willisbustedfighting addiction
Sultans of Ping announce 2024 Dublin show

Sultans of Ping announce 2024 Dublin show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more