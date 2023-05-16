Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 12:50

Nick Jonas would ‘love’ to make music for Bollywood films

The 30-year-old American singer also said he ‘can handle’ his spice.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Singer Nick Jonas said he would “love” to make “songs for Bollywood films” after working with an Indian rapper.

The 30-year-old American singer – known for his three-piece family band Jonas Brothers along with his brothers Kevin and Joe – recently released his first Hindi track, Maan Meri Jaan, with hip-hop artist King.

The soulful song, also called Afterlife, is a re-release and sees Jonas sing in Hindi.

Citadel premiere – London
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photo: PA. 

Jonas told BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast Show With Nikita Khanda: “When I first heard this song, I absolutely loved it and he is obviously killing it as well.

“This song was a first big step and I would love to do more collaborations and even do songs for Bollywood films.”

A music video for the track, set in a desert landscape, has been released on YouTube and racked up 22 million views.

Jonas has been married to actress Priyanka Chopra – who this year stars in spy series Citadel and romantic comedy Love Again – since 2018.

They have one child, a daughter Malti Marie, who was born via surrogate in January.

Jonas said he can “now understand” and “string certain things together” in Hindi after being taught “bad phrases” by Chopra’s friends.

He also said: “What’s funny is that family and friends on Priy’s side still ask me if I want spicy or not.

“I’m like, ‘It’s been five years. You should know I can handle this by now’.”

Jonas Brothers released their sixth studio record The Album last week, ahead of a US tour in August.

Jonas’s interview will be available on BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast Show With Nikita Khanda from 7am on Wednesday.

