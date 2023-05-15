Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 11:00

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner announce they are expecting their first baby

The couple announced the news on their social media accounts.
By Ben Roberts-Haslam, PA

Jack Whitehall has announced he and his girlfriend, Roxy Horner, are expecting their first child together.

The comedian and Bad Education star posted on Twitter a photo of him and Horner, 31, with them both announcing the news on their social media on Sunday.

Whitehall, 34, jokingly captioned the post: “Should probably finally learn to drive now. #Adulting #DadLevel.”

Model Horner wrote on her Instagram: “The best news to share…”

The couple have been together for more than two years, with Whitehall commenting on their relationship in 2021 when Horner found out she had type 1 diabetes after collapsing at the Brit Awards.

