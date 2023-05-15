S Club 7 rebrands as five-piece S Club following death of Paul Cattermole

By Gwyn Wright, PA

Pop band S Club 7 has rebranded as S Club following the death of their “brother” Paul Cattermole.

Hannah Spearritt will not join their 25th anniversary tour which will see the band become a five-piece.

Member Jon Lee said in a video on the band’s Instagram: “You’ve probably noticed that there’s only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won’t be joining us on this tour.

“We wish her all the best for the future.”

The number seven had been removed from the band’s social media and website on Sunday.

Band members were reduced to tears as they paid tribute to the star in the video.

Lee said: “We have been in a bit of shock and it has taken a while for us to find the right words to describe how we feel about losing our brother Paul.”

Rachel Stevens added: “Just taking the time to process and get our heads around it all and also taking time to share time together so that we could remember Paul and all the memories we had together.”

Tina Barrett said: “It is just really sad, it is really really hard to process it right now.”

S Club 7 (in 2014 left to right) Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett and Paul Cattermole during a photocall to announce the 2015 Bring It All Back arena tour, at The Ham Yard Hotel in Soho (Yui Mok/PA)

Bradley McIntosh added: “All still in so much disbelief, Paul was a big brother to us, all of us and you guys out there. He truly was a unique specimen of human being. No one could replace our Paul, he lives on inside in each and every one of us.”

Jo O’Meara said: “Whenever Paul would walk into the room you definitely knew that he was there because he would just light it up with humour and love, just a really special person.”

The pop group announced the tour will be renamed the Good Times tour in memory of their former bandmate.

Barrett said: “We are calling the tour the Good Times tour in tribute to Paul because that was that was his song and all the fans know it was his song so it just feels right.”

Founding member Mr Cattermole was found dead at his home in Dorset on April 6 aged 46.

After his death the band posted on Twitter: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us.”