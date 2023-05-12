Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 08:34

Carol Vorderman says she was ‘traumatised’ by I’m A Celebrity… tank trial

The former Countdown presenter, 62, said the ordeal had been ‘even worse than it looked on TV’ and made her feel ‘really vulnerable’.
Carol Vorderman says she was ‘traumatised’ by I’m A Celebrity… tank trial

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Carol Vorderman says she was “traumatised” during a trial on ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

The former Countdown star, 62, said the ordeal had been “even worse than it looked on TV” and made her feel “really vulnerable”.

Vorderman was eliminated from the all-star spin-off show on Thursday, along with former royal butler Paul Burrell.

Spitfire Premiere – London
Carol Vorderman first appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016. Photo: Ian West/PA. 

During her time in South Africa she participated in a challenge during which she had to swim through tanks of water, which contained various creatures, to win stars for her camp mates.

She was unable to complete the challenge.

Vorderman told The Sun: “I was traumatised and my body went into shock afterwards.

“For me, it was even worse than it looked on TV. My two big fears are drowning and being trapped, so it combined the two.

“You saw a few tears on TV but it was like proper ‘from the belly’ emotion. It was just like this massive trauma, really. So I was quiet for a few days after that.”

She added: “This was the first time something got to me like this. It made me feel really vulnerable for the first time.”

 

In a post-show interview Vorderman admitted she “kept reliving” the trial in the tanks.

“If I had to do that again today, I wouldn’t go into that third tank,” she said.

“When we were on our way back to camp, I could feel the emotions building up in me. I must admit, it knocked me for a couple of days.”

Vorderman first appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016.

She said the trials on the South African edition of the show had been “a lot tougher” than those in the Australian jungle and the experience had been “slightly more intense” but “wonderful”.

More in this section

Phone hacking trial featuring Prince Harry against tabloid publisher set to begin Phone hacking trial featuring Prince Harry against tabloid publisher set to begin
Dolly Parton announces release date for first ever rock album, Rockstar Dolly Parton announces release date for first ever rock album, Rockstar
Ireland’s strategy at Eurovision needs ‘mixing up’, says former finalist Ireland’s strategy at Eurovision needs ‘mixing up’, says former finalist
celebrityshowbizi'm a celebrity..get me out of hereitvsouth africacarol vordermanvorderman
Prince Harry did not have ‘expectation of privacy’ over Nazi costume report, court told

Prince Harry did not have ‘expectation of privacy’ over Nazi costume report, court told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more