Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 14:37

Carol Vorderman and Myleene Klass discuss ditching scales on I’m A Celebrity

Singer and TV presenter Klass said she threw out her scales ‘the second I had daughters’.
Carol Vorderman and Myleene Klass discuss ditching scales on I’m A Celebrity

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Campmates Carol Vorderman and Myleene Klass have spoken about getting rid of their bathroom scales and the importance of body positivity on I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

Countdown star Vorderman, 62, who returned to the all-star ITV reality series after first appearing in 2016, said she has not known her weight “this century” having thrown away her scales 24 years ago.

She said: “I only go on dress size. I threw mine out in 1999.”

Myleene Klass
Myleene Klass (ITV/PA)

Former Hear’Say singer Klass, 45, who first appeared in the jungle in 2006, said she “threw out” her scales “the second I had daughters”.

She said: “No way, I’m not going to have them ruled by numbers. Those numbers.

“People ask me my weight all the time and I don’t know it. Why would you let your children measure themselves, their value, their contribution by numbers on a scale?

“I was like, no, get rid, I don’t want it in the house.”

Vorderman responded: “Good for you.”

Klass added: “Body positivity is so important. I want my girls to be empowered by what their abilities are and what they have to say for themselves and how they think.

“I want that to be celebrated, not skin and glands and fat. We all have it.”

More in this section

Phone hacking trial featuring Prince Harry against tabloid publisher set to begin Phone hacking trial featuring Prince Harry against tabloid publisher set to begin
Angelina Jolie shares tribute to late mum and urges women with family cancer history to get checked Angelina Jolie shares tribute to late mum and urges women with family cancer history to get checked
I’m A Celebrity… South Africa camp says farewell to two contestants I’m A Celebrity… South Africa camp says farewell to two contestants
celebrityshowbizsouth africamyleene klasscarol vordermanitvxi'm a celebrity... south africa
Dolly Parton announces release date for first ever rock album, Rockstar

Dolly Parton announces release date for first ever rock album, Rockstar

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more