Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 06:27

Phone hacking trial featuring Prince Harry against tabloid publisher set to begin

Harry is one of a number of people bringing claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.
Phone hacking trial featuring Prince Harry against tabloid publisher set to begin

By Jess Glass, PA

A London High Court trial with a tabloid newspaper publisher which is set to see Britain's Prince Harry enter the witness box is due to begin.

Harry is one of a number of high-profile figures bringing claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

Other celebrities involved include singer and former Girls Aloud member Cheryl, the estate of the late singer George Michael, ex-footballer and television presenter Ian Wright and actor Ricky Tomlinson.

Royal visit to Tyne and Wear
Cheryl will give evidence (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Out of the wider pool of people bringing claims, “representative” claimants were selected as “test cases” to go to trial, including Harry.

The other people selected for trial are former Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson, comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman and actor Michael Turner.

MGN is contesting the claims, arguing that some have been brought too late.

Last month, lawyers for the group of claimants said that all the witnesses on their side would be giving evidence in person.

This means Harry, who is expected to give evidence in June, will make a second visit to the High Court in London this year.

The trial comes after Harry made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice in March to attend a preliminary hearing in his separate claim against Associated Newspapers Limited – the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

MGN – publisher of titles including The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – has previously settled a number of claims against it in relation to unlawful information gathering.

An earlier trial of representative claims, including those brought by former Coronation Street actress Shobna Gulati, ex-footballer Paul Gascoigne and actress Sadie Frost, was heard in 2015 and is the only other trial which has taken place during the long-running litigation.

More in this section

Angelina Jolie shares tribute to late mum and urges women with family cancer history to get checked Angelina Jolie shares tribute to late mum and urges women with family cancer history to get checked
Stars pay tribute to striking writers at pre-recorded MTV Movie and TV Awards Stars pay tribute to striking writers at pre-recorded MTV Movie and TV Awards
Charles' coronation service watched by almost 19 million viewers in UK Charles' coronation service watched by almost 19 million viewers in UK
courtsroyal courts of justiceharryroyalian wrightduke of sussexhackinggeorge michaelmediamirror group newspapersmgnassociated newspapers limitedsunday mirrorthe mirror
I’m A Celebrity… South Africa camp says farewell to two contestants

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa camp says farewell to two contestants

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more