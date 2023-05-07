Copper Face Jacks listed as filming location for Euphoria

James Cox

Dublin's Copper Face Jacks has been listed as a filming location for the newest season of teen drama Euphoria.

Film review website IMDb has published a listing of filming locations for season three of the series.

Fans of the show may see cast members, like Zendaya, strolling around the capital, with the Long Hall Pub on George's Street also listed as a location.

Angus Cloud - who plays Fezco - has previously spoken about his Irish roots, saying "all his family" live here.

Reacting to the news, the nightclub posted a mockup picture of the shows stars in the famous Dublin venue, adding: BREAKING NEWS: The Euphoria crew shoot season 3 at Coppers! The girls get a table, bottles are flowing, Rue and Jules soak in the tunes on the dance floor while Maddie and Cassie cause a scene in the girls toilets."