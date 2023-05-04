Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 11:19

Jeremy Renner among stars sending support to Jamie Foxx after medical incident

The Oscar-winning actor was treated with ‘great care’ following the unspecified incident last month.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Jeremy Renner and Vin Diesel are among the famous faces who have sent their support to Jamie Foxx after he spoke about a recent “medical complication”.

The family of the 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor revealed on social media last month that he was being treated with “great care” following an unspecified incident and was already “on his way to recovery”.

On Wednesday, Foxx broke his silence following the incident as he shared a message to Instagram saying: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Renner, who is recovering after a serious snowplough accident, commented: “Sending you strength and love.”

Diesel along with Friends star Courteney Cox and singer John Legend all added emojis of hands in prayer to the post.

Singer Mary J Blige wrote “Love you Jamie”, while actor Ansel Elgort, who starred alongside Foxx in 2017’s Baby Driver, said: “You are the greatest Jamie, please make a speedy recovery. You are a blessing to this world, we need you in it.”

Foxx also thanked comedian and actor Nick Cannon for filling in on his hosting duties for the forthcoming season of his musical TV game show, Beat Shazam, writing on his Instagram Story: “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon.”

His daughter, Corinne, shared his post on her Instagram Story and wrote: “Thanks for the love!”

Baby Driver European Premiere – London
Jamie Foxx recently suffered a ‘medical complication’ Photo: Matt Crossick/PA. 

Last month, she announced the news of his incident in an Instagram post which said: “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

The actor was reportedly taken ill in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was filming his new action comedy movie, Back In Action, which will see Cameron Diaz come out of her acting retirement.

The project reunites Diaz and Foxx, who worked together on 1999’s sports drama Any Given Sunday and 2014’s Annie remake, which was Diaz’s final film role before she retired.

Foxx is also known for films including Django, Collateral and Ray.

