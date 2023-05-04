Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 08:40

Linda Lewis, singer with five-octave range, dies aged 72

London-born singer-songwriter had solo success and provided backing vocals for stars like David Bowie.
By Rob Freeman, PA

Singer-songwriter Linda Lewis, whose career spanned more than four decades, has died at the age of 72, her family has confirmed.

Known for a five-octave vocal range and ability to perform a wide array of genres, she enjoyed solo success in the 1970s and provided backing vocals for such artists as David Bowie and Rod Stewart.

In a statement on social media, her sister Dee Lewis Clay said: “It is with the greatest sadness and regret we share the news that our beloved beautiful sister Linda Lewis passed away today peacefully at her home.

Music – Linda Lewis
Linda Lewis had a hit with It’s In His Kiss and was voted Best Female Artist for 1975 in a poll conducted by London Weekend TV. Photo: PA. 

“The family asks that you respect our privacy and allow us to grieve at this heartbreaking time.”

Born Linda Ann Fredericks in West Ham, she attended stage school and appeared in a non-speaking role in the British film A Taste of Honey in 1961 and as a screaming fan in the first Beatles film A Hard Day’s Night three years later.

A self-taught guitarist and keyboard player, she appeared at the first Glastonbury Festival in 1970 and had four top 40 hits throughout the next decade – the first coming with Rock-a-Doodle-Doo which reached number 15 in the UK in 1973.

Her biggest hit came with It’s In His Kiss – a cover of Cher’s The Shoop Shoop Song – which reached number six in 1975.

She also toured with Cat Stevens, one of many big names for whom she provided backing vocals, including Bowie – on the Aladdin Sane album – Stewart, Steve Harley and Cockney Revel, Rick Wakeman, Joan Armatrading and Jamiroquai.

