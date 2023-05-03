Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 16:19

Assurances sought over protecting Eurovision voting from possible Russian threat

Britain's science and technology minister Paul Scully flagged the work of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre
Assurances sought over protecting Eurovision voting from possible Russian threat

Richard Wheeler, PA

Cybersecurity experts are expected to help protect Eurovision Song Contest voting from possible Russian interference, British MPs have heard.

Science and technology minister Paul Scully declined to comment on the details, but flagged the work of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre and said the aim was to keep “resilience in our voting process”.

Ukraine won last year’s competition but due to Russia's renewed invasion Liverpool will host this year.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant told the UK's House of Commons: “Last year during the Eurovision Song Contest, Russian agents attempted to interfere with the voting that was being made for Ukraine.

 

“This year, of course, we’re hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.

“What is (the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology) doing to ensure that the integrity of the voting will be maintained?”

Mr Scully replied: “The government is always aware there are a number of possible threats to our systems and our events.

“I’m not able to discuss the details but the National Cyber Security Centre are world experts at understanding attacks and providing incident response for the most serious of attacks.

“We want to make sure that all organisations are aware so we can indeed keep that resilience in our voting process.”

More in this section

Hollywood screenwriters to strike for first time in 15 years over pay Hollywood screenwriters to strike for first time in 15 years over pay
Kim Kardashian officiates her hair stylist’s intimate Las Vegas wedding Kim Kardashian officiates her hair stylist’s intimate Las Vegas wedding
Karl Lagerfeld’s cat honoured at Met Gala with feline-inspired outfits Karl Lagerfeld’s cat honoured at Met Gala with feline-inspired outfits
russiaukrainenational cyber security centrecyber securityeurovisioneurovision song contest
Ed Sheeran's Irish grandmother dies in Wexford

Ed Sheeran's Irish grandmother dies in Wexford

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more