Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 17:13

Netflix releases first trailer for Sir David Attenborough’s Our Planet II

The four-part series will premiere on Netflix on June 14th
Netflix releases first trailer for Sir David Attenborough’s Our Planet II

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Netflix has released the first look at the second series of popular natural history documentary Our Planet narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

The four-part series, from the Emmy Award-winning team behind the show’s first series and Planet Earth, will “unravel the mysteries of how and why animals migrate”.

The 50-minute episodes promise to “reveal some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world”, Netflix has said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZKvOzlYit4

The streaming platform said the first series of Our Planet has more than 570 million hours viewed since its release in April 2019.

The trailer, released on Monday which shares snippets from the series “captured with spectacular and innovative cinematography”, reveals that Our Planet II will return on June 14th only on Netflix.

The series is produced by Huw Cordey, with executive producers Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey for Silverback Films.

It is part of new projects premiering over the next few years as part of Netflix’s push into natural history documentary programmes.

Our Planet II
Our Planet II (John Haskew/Netflix/PA)

The streamer is doubling down on the “Our” brand – with Our Oceans, Our Living World and Our Water coming to the platform in 2024 and 2025.

Our Oceans will explore the world of wonders that lies beneath the waves, while Our Living World will reveal the connections that unite us all and sustains life in our universe.

Our Water World, due to premiere in 2025, will look at the freshwater systems that help our planet thrive, led by the executive producer of Blue Planet II, James Honeyborne.

More in this section

Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith first to leave I’m A Celebrity… South Africa Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith first to leave I’m A Celebrity… South Africa
Labour ‘would clean up politics and have independent process for chair of BBC’ Labour ‘would clean up politics and have independent process for chair of BBC’
Kim Kardashian officiates her hair stylist’s intimate Las Vegas wedding Kim Kardashian officiates her hair stylist’s intimate Las Vegas wedding
netflixshowbizsir david attenboroughourplanetour planet ii
David Dimbleby on Sharp row: PM’s power to appoint BBC chair should be curtailed

David Dimbleby on Sharp row: PM’s power to appoint BBC chair should be curtailed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more