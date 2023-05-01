Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 12:07

Tom Hanks to speak at Dalkey Book Festival about his debut novel

Hanks will discuss his novel and his path from film to fiction writing
Tom Hanks to speak at Dalkey Book Festival about his debut novel

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks will appear at the Dalkey Book Festival in June to talk about his debut novel, The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece.

The book, which will be released next week, spans several decades and has been described by his publishers as a “wildly ambitious” story about the making of film.

The novel is about a “colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic book that inspired it”, according to the official synopsis.

Hanks, who won two Oscars for his performances in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, will appear at the festival in Dalkey on Friday, June 16th, discussing his novel and his path from film to fiction writing. Each ticket holder will also receive a copy of the book, the organisers said.

The annual book festival, which was set up by David McWilliams and Sian Smyth in 2010, runs from June 15th to 18th. It has previously hosted a Nobel Laureate, Booker Prize winners and Oscar nominees.

To close the festival this year, Dubliners Bono and Fintan O’Toole will talk about their very different but overlapping memoirs, Surrender and We Don’t Know Ourselves.

Other speakers include U2′s The Edge, physics professor and TV presenter Brian Cox, and comedian Ruby Wax.

Tickets to the events with Tom Hanks, Brian Cox, Bono and Fintan O’Toole will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday.

