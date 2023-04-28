Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 16:31

Dushane and Sully return in tense trailer for Top Boy season three

The gritty east London-set show is coming to an end.
Dushane and Sully return in tense trailer for Top Boy season three

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

The third and final series of Top Boy will arrive in September, Netflix has announced.

The streaming service released a trailer highlighting the increasingly fraught relationship between London gang kingpins Dushane and Sully, played by Ashley Walters and Kane “Kano” Robinson.

In the 36-second clip, Sully is heard telling his long-standing partner: “How do you think we survived all this time? Look where we are from. Look at it.”

After a pause, he adds: “If we are not monsters, we’re food. And I could never be food.”

The pair are seen striding through a market together and later coming to blows.

The series, created and written by Ronan Bennett, is set on the fictional Summerhouse estate in Hackney and has focused on the duo as they strive ruthlessly to become the local dominant “Top Boys”.

The previous series saw Micheal Ward’s Jamie become a major character and extended the action to Spain and Morocco.

Walters told Netflix’s Tudum publication: “With something as great as this, you should end on a high, and that’s what we’re doing.

“We’re all battling on a daily basis to make sure that we give our audience and the fans of the show the most amazing ending that we can.”

It was previously announced that Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson will join the show alongside returning cast members including rapper Little Simz, whose real name is Simbi Ajikawo.

Top Boy first aired on Channel 4, starting in 2011, before it was revived by Netflix in 2019 following interest from rapper Drake, who serves as an executive producer on the new incarnation.

More in this section

Hugh Grant accuses Sun publisher of unlawful acts including ‘burglaries to order’ Hugh Grant accuses Sun publisher of unlawful acts including ‘burglaries to order’
Aaron Paul and Salma Hayek Pinault to star in Black Mirror season six Aaron Paul and Salma Hayek Pinault to star in Black Mirror season six
Florence Pugh debuts dramatic new Valentino campaign Florence Pugh debuts dramatic new Valentino campaign
netflixshowbizkane “kano” robinsonashley waltersbarry keoghantopboytop boybrian gleesonmicheal wardronan bennettsimbi ajikawo
Eva Green wins High Court battle over sci-fi film collapse

Eva Green wins High Court battle over sci-fi film collapse

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more