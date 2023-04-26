Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 12:25

New I’m A Celebrity contestants to be separated from main camp

Georgia Toffolo was crowned Queen of the Jungle in Australia in 2017, while Myleene Klass and Andy Whyment were runners-up in 2006 and 2019.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

New I’m A Celebrity… South Africa contestants Georgia “Toff” Toffolo, Andy Whyment and Myleene Klass are set to live away from the rest of their campmates.

Toffolo, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in Australia in 2017, will be seen in a deserted landscape during Wednesday’s episode of the competition between former contestants to be named the first I’m A Celebrity “Legend”.

The 28-year-old former Made In Chelsea star arrives, in the pre-recorded ITV show, as Coronation Street star Whyment and musician Klass are having refreshments.

Toffolo said: “There’s something about the magic of this show… to be asked to do it again, it’s too good an opportunity for me to miss.

“Can you imagine winning it for a second time? It’s obviously a huge pipe dream. It’s not going to happen, but it’s nice to be in the running.”

Whyment, who was a runner-up in the reality show in 2019, said: “As a massive fan, it feels like an absolute honour (to return). As long as there’s no lions coming anywhere near camp I’ll be happy.”

The trio are then taken by car to a different location away from the main camp, where US supermodel Janice Dickinson, ex-professional boxer Amir Khan and former Countdown star Carol Vorderman are among the celebrities to have already entered the show.

Former Hear’Say singer turned presenter Klass, known for her famous bikini shower scene during her original run in 2006 when she came second to musician Matt Willis, then reads a Bush Bulletin.

The 45-year-old said: “Celebrities, welcome to ‘Savannah Scrub’ where three celebrities will live separated from the others in main camp.”

Georgia Toffolo is one of the latest arrivals in I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (ITV/PA)

Meanwhile, back in the main camp, TV personality Gillian McKeith will be seen telling the other celebrities that they “need to have a toilet talk”.

The 63-year-old said: “Every time we go in there, there’s widdles all around the edge. I’m having to clean up widdles of people I don’t even know.”

Dickinson, 68, added: “Don’t sprinkle it on the seat, please. We have to sit on it. You can aim.”

Elsewhere, Vorderman and former royal butler Paul Burrell take on a new challenge to earn a treat for the camp.

Later, new celebrities will be chosen for a new trial to win meals.

 

