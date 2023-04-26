Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 10:47

Bruce Willis’ daughter announces birth of her first child

Rumer Willis shared the news online saying that her newborn daughter, who she shares with partner Derek Richard Thomas, was ‘pure magic’.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Bruce Willis’ daughter has announced the birth of her first child.

Rumer Willis shared the news online, saying that her newborn daughter – who she shares with partner Derek Richard Thomas – was “pure magic”.

In post on Instagram, she introduced Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, who was born at home on April 18th.

“Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. You are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of,” she captioned the photo.

The US actress is the daughter of Hollywood star Willis and Demi Moore.

The happy news comes just over two months after it was announced her father had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The actor – who starred in hit films including the Die Hard series, Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, and Looper – has said that he will be “stepping away” from his successful career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition affecting his cognitive abilities.

