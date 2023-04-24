Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 06:49

Remaining tickets for Eurovision Song Contest to be released

Prices for the international music event in Liverpool range from £30 to £380.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The final remaining tickets to the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool are set to go on sale.

A “limited number” of tickets to each of the nine live shows at ACC Liverpool arena which make up the competition will be released at midday on Monday.

The BBC previously said tickets will only be sold through Ticketmaster UK “regardless of the country you are booking from”, with fans encouraged to create an account in advance.

Prices for the international music event range from £30 to £380 (€34 to €430) and depend on the type of show and seat being chosen.

When Eurovision tickets were released in March, passes to the grand final sold out in just over half an hour.

Tickets to the remaining shows had disappeared by 1.32pm following a 12pm release.

The event is being held in Liverpool after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn 2022 winner Ukraine.

Ukrainian refugees living in the UK have also been able to apply for cheaper tickets.

Outside of the arena live shows, a two-week series of mostly free events will run around the same time as the song contest in Liverpool.

The semi-finals will be broadcast on the BBC on May 9 and May 11 with the grand final on May 13 also being shown in cinemas in addition to the corporation’s airing.

