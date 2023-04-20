Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 16:02

Paul O’Grady’s love of dogs celebrated with canine welcoming party at funeral

The TV and radio presenter became an ambassador for animal rescue charity in 2012.
Paul O’Grady’s love of dogs celebrated with canine welcoming party at funeral

By Ellie Iorizzo and Alex Green, PA

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home paid tribute to Paul O’Grady with a canine guard of honour at his funeral, describing the late entertainer as the “beating heart” of the charity.

Mourners arriving at the private service were greeted by a dog called Ernie, who had met the TV star and his friend, the British Queen Consort, on a number of occasions.

A trio of puppies from the rescue centre were also on hand to meet friends and relatives arriving at St Rumwold’s Parish Church in the Kent village of Bonnington.

Paul O’Grady funeral
Fleur Boyd and her mother, Astrid Allen, from Margate, together with their dogs, were among those paying their respects (Yui Mok/PA)

Celebrity chef Andi Oliver and Coronation Street star Sally Lindsay were among the mourners petting the animals before entering for the service.

O’Grady became an ambassador for Battersea in 2012 after the success of ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs, 11 series of which were filmed at the home.

After his death, the charity set up a “tribute fund” which has so far raised more than £270,000.

Ahead of the funeral, Ali Taylor, head of canine behaviour at Battersea, told the PA news agency: “Ernie met Paul two years ago when he was about five weeks old. He’s met him several times. We felt he should come along today.

Paul O’Grady funeral
Well-wishers lined the streets of Paul O’Grady’s home village of Aldington, many of them accompanied by their dogs (Yui Mok/PA)

“It’s going to be a tough day for everyone. We’re here to really honour Paul and everything he has done for everyone, all the different communities, and especially Battersea.

“We’ve been working with Paul for just over 11 years on Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs at Battersea. He was the beating heart of Battersea, we’ve lost a very good friend.”

She added: “The only thing we can say is God bless and he was such an incredible man and we are all going to miss him.”

Before the service, well-wishers lined the streets of O’Grady’s nearby home village of Aldington, many of them accompanied by their dogs, including some in pushchairs.

More in this section

Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison
Cruise ship staff ‘tried to save man in water on night Levi Davis disappeared’ Cruise ship staff ‘tried to save man in water on night Levi Davis disappeared’
Britain’s Got Talent fire stunt prompts hundreds of Ofcom complaints Britain’s Got Talent fire stunt prompts hundreds of Ofcom complaints
showbizanimalspa exclusivefuneralbatterseapaul o'gradyogradyfor the love of dogssally lindsayaldingtonandi oliverbattersea dogs & cats homebonningtonst rumwold’s parish church
Rita Ora announces release date for third studio album You &amp; I

Rita Ora announces release date for third studio album You & I

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more