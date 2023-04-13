Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 11:10

Second Game Of Thrones prequel series ordered by HBO

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, tells the story of two unlikely heroes in the land of Westeros.
Second Game Of Thrones prequel series ordered by HBO

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A new Game Of Thrones prequel spin-off series has been ordered by HBO.

Set a century before the events of the popular fantasy series, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, tells the story of two unlikely heroes in the land of Westeros.

The story is made up of the first three official prequel novellas of George RR Martin’s ongoing series A Song Of Ice And Fire.

It tells the story of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg, following their exploits in an age when the Iron Throne is still under Targaryen rule.

“Improbable heroes though they be, great destinies lie ahead for Dunk and Egg; as do powerful foes, royal intrigue, and outrageous exploits,” the novels’ logline reads.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms has received a straight to series order from HBO and will stream on Warner Bros newly unveiled service Max.

Martin will serve as the executive producer of the show, alongside Ira Parker, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis.

It comes following the announcement that production has begun in the UK on the second series of HBO’s previous Game Of Thrones spin-off, House Of The Dragon.

House of the Dragon
The announcement comes following the success of House Of The Dragon, starring Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith (HBO/PA)

The show is based on Martin’s Fire And Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, and the new series will see the return of Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine in their starring roles.

It chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

House Of The Dragon was well received critically and was awarded the Golden Globe for best drama television series earlier this year.

More in this section

New, decade-long Harry Potter television series ordered by US streamer New, decade-long Harry Potter television series ordered by US streamer
House Of The Dragon series two production gets underway House Of The Dragon series two production gets underway
Channel 4 show Naked Education prompts nearly 1,000 complaints to Ofcom Channel 4 show Naked Education prompts nearly 1,000 complaints to Ofcom
showbizgame of throneshbogeorge rr martinmaxthroneshouse of the dragona knight of the seven kingdoms the hedge knight
Antiques Roadshow expert Judith Miller dies aged 71

Antiques Roadshow expert Judith Miller dies aged 71

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more