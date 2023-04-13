Bob Odenkirk and Hozier among Friday's Late Late Show guests

James Cox

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk will appear on Friday night's Late Late Show.

Award-winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Hozier will drop by for an exclusive performance of two new brand-new songs. The Wicklow man will discuss his brand-new EP Eat Your Young, how he celebrated 10 years since the release of Take Me to Church and reveals his plans for a busy summer ahead of touring.

Ryan Tubridy will chat with Emmy-winning comedian and actor Bob Odenkirk on how playing a dodgy but loveable lawyer in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul saved him in more ways than one; becoming an unlikely action star in his late 50s and why Ireland's own Dave Allen inspired him to pursue a career in comedy.

Author, broadcaster, and podcaster Stefanie Preissner will talk about her difficult path to motherhood, how being a parent is the hardest thing she has done and why she wants autism acceptance rather than awareness. She is also working on three new projects.

Tubridy will also speak with Maurice and Kandice Barron about their daughter Ava, a cancer survivor. The family were referenced by US president Joe Biden in both his State of the Union and his St Patrick's Day addresses.

There will be music from a six-piece folk trad band from Co Fermanagh, The Tumbling Paddies.