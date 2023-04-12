DJ Tim Westwood interviewed under caution by police on sexual misconduct claims

By Charlotte McLaughlin and Alex Green, PA

Former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has been interviewed twice under police caution after allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were investigating five accusations of offences alleged to have happened between 1982 and 2016.

The 65-year-old hip hop DJ and radio presenter, who stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April last year, has previously “strongly” denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Met said: “Police are investigating five reports relating to allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred in London between 1982 and 2016.

Tim Westwood (Scott Garfitt/PA)

“A 65-year-old man was interviewed under caution on March 15 2023 and April 4 2023.”

The DJ, who was not named in the statement, has previously been accused of a string of sexual assaults against women.

Westwood began his career on local radio before joining Capital Radio in London, and was later given his own show by BBC Radio 1.

He left Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years and returned to Capital Xtra to host a regular show on Saturday nights, where he was referred to as “The Big Dawg”.

In August the BBC launched an ongoing external inquiry into what was known about his conduct during his time at the corporation.

Last year, a statement from a representative of Westwood said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

His representatives have been contacted for further comment.